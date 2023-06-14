Lincoln Calling, the annual downtown music festival, is merging with the Lincoln Arts Council.

The merger, announced Wednesday, grew out of a partnership between the festival and the Arts Council, which have presented events with each other for the last few years.

“We started having conversations with Lincoln Calling before the holidays,” said Lincoln Arts Council Executive Director Troy Gagner. “Lincoln Calling’s issue of the last few years has been having a stable situation and cash flow. Most of their money goes out early, before the festival, and comes in late. As we started talking a little more, the way to make sure Lincoln Calling is here for the long term is to bring it under our umbrella.”

In part, because of the merger, Lincoln Calling, which had been held in September or October since it began in 2004, will not be held this year, but will move to May 3-4, 2024.

“This (2024) is also the 20th anniversary of Lincoln Calling,” Gagner said. “We didn’t want to go into this process and hurry up to get something done and not do Lincoln Calling right on its 20th anniversary.”

The move to the first weekend in May also will enable the festival to more easily book bands, often for lower rates than in the fall, and provide stable dates for the Lincoln Calling, which had to be held on September or October weekends when there was no home Nebraska football game.

Last September's event brought about 70 national, regional and local bands to seven stages and venues.

Other than the move to the spring, there will be few major post-merger changes in Lincoln Calling, Gagner said.

“We’re not trying to reinvent too much of it,” he said. “We have great partners in the venues and in the contractors. We want to build up what Lincoln Calling is doing, build it up and make more of it.”

To that end, Lincoln Calling’s organizational structure with an executive director working with various contractors for, among other things, booking the festival, will shift. Alexandra McCracken, the Arts Council’s events manager, will be taking over direction of Lincoln Calling.

The merger process is underway. Lincoln Calling is closing out its final tax return as a 501(c)3 non-profit and will be transferring its assets to the Arts Council. The Arts Council will be bringing several members of the Lincoln Calling board of directors onto its board.

“We are excited to join Lincoln Arts Council and work together toward our shared goals of inclusivity and community impact,” Lincoln Calling board President Michelle Zlomke said in a news release.”This merger will enable us to expand our reach and continue uplifting diverse voices in the city of Lincoln.”

The Lincoln Calling/Lincoln Arts collaboration will publicly begin Friday and Saturday with the Lincoln Music Showcase at the Lincoln Arts Festival.

The 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday showcase will present Lincoln artists Keo & Them, Universe Contest and Pure Brown on the Railyard stage in the West Haymarket. The Saturday showcase, from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., will present Queer Choir Lincoln, Vera Devorah, Das Dat, David Nance and Mowed Sound, Mesonjixx and Graciela.

In partnership with Lincoln Parks and Recreation, the Lincoln Arts Council and Lincoln Calling will present a series of musical performances and art activities on Thursday evenings in August at various city parks.

The Lincoln Calling End of Summer Bash will be held Sept. 1-2 at Duffy’s Tavern and Duffy’s Backlot.

