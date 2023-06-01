Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, 7 p.m. Friday, The Royal Grove. Nashville’s Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will start their summer tour behind their soon-to-be-released album “Strangers No More” at the Royal Grove Friday.

That’s the ninth long-player from the group, fronted by Memphis native singer-songwriter Holcomb who crafts a blend of Jackson Browne, Lyle Lovett and acoustic-rooted rock ‘n’ roll that fits the amorphous Americana label and does so with skill and confidence.

“Strangers No More,” set for release June 7, is filled with songs co-written by the likes of Natalie Hemby and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor that connect with their insightful personal observations and beautifully arranged playing, a combination that peaks on the gorgeous “Fly.”

Of Virtue with Evil Shadows, Crack Mountain, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1867 Bar. Of Virtue proudly and appropriately announces itself as “heavy music from Michigan.” Formed in 2009 by guitarists Damon Tate and Michael Valadez, who found each other on MySpace (remember MySpace?) and put the Lansing band after all of the members completed their education at, we assume, Michigan State.

Of Virtue has recorded three albums and two EPs and is touring to build a fan base, starting a western U.S. run at 1867 Bar on Saturday.

Death Angel with Vicerous, Molten and Cyphen, 6 p.m. Sunday, The Royal Grove. Death Angel was one of the key Bay Area thrash metal bands of the ’80s, along with the likes of Megadeth, Metallica and Slayer, before breaking up in 1991.

Reforming in 1991, the group is now led by founding guitarist Rob Cavestany and vocalist Mark Osegueda, who has sung on all nine Death Angel albums. In the last two years, the band has been a constant tour club and festival staple, bringing the heavy, driving sounds that have made it one of the “big eight” of thrash, a group that also includes Anthrax, Testament, Exodus and Overkill.

