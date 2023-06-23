Selwyn Birchwood, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Selwyn Birchwood’s got a smokin’ brand new record and he’s on the way to the Zoo Bar to share it with his legion of Lincoln listeners. Recorded in his home state of Florida with Grammy-winning producer Tom Hambridge, "Exorcist" is by far Birchwood’s best album, capturing what he calls his "Electric Swampy Funkin’ Blues" in all its glory.

Mixing deep blues, psychedelic rock and Southern soul with a shade of funk carried by Birchwood’s stinging guitar and expressive vocals, "Exorcist" brings captivating variety. The hilarious Zappa-esque "FLorida Man," which lampoons the inexplicable headline-grabbing behavior of some of the Sunshine State’s geniuses, is followed by the smoldering guitar work of "Horns Below Her Halo" that slips into the funk-guitar, horn-punched soul of "Underdog."

That’s just a three-song stretch on the 13-cut album that finds Birchwood conjuring up the hoodoo on the title cut; uplifting with the soulful "Plenty More To Be Grateful For"; moving to swinging, funky gospel in retelling the Biblical story of "Lazarus"; before bringing the laughs with "Ila View," with lyrics like "Instagram loves strippers."

A Zoo Bar regular since 2014, the year he won the Blues Music Award for best new artist, Birchwood picked up Billboard Music Award No. 2 in 2021 for song of the year for "I’d Climb Mountains" off his album "Living In A Burning House." "Exorcist," which is at the top of the Roots Music Report’s Blues Chart this week, could very well generate BMA No. 3.

For now, it’s time to catch Birchwood, who’s a wicked live performer, taking his guitar to the stratosphere ala "Swim at Your Own Risk" and, as always, rocking the Zoo.

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, Zoo Bar. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials return to the Zoo Bar for two shows this weekend. Master showman Lil’ Ed Williams is one of the last connections to the postwar Chicago blues. He learned slide guitar from his uncle J.B. Hutto and has been delivering red-hot bottleneck boogie, ala Hound Dog Taylor, across the country for more than 30 years.

Greet Death with Ghostlike, Bad Self Portraits, 8 p.m. Monday, Bourbon Theatre. Doomgazers Greet Death came out of nowhere — actually, Davisburg, Michigan — in 2017 with "Dixieland," their Pitchfork-approved debut album that combined stoner metal with shoegaze warble into a dark, droning mix. Then came the even darker "New Hell" that mixed its nihilism with catchy melodies. And last year, the EP "New Low" added even more pop, but with the same attitude. Let’s just say the trio’s live show should be interesting.

