Texas Hippie Coalition, 6 p.m. Sunday, The Royal Grove. It’s been four years since Red Dirt metallists Texas Hippie Coalition played Lincoln. That year, THC (get it?) was touring behind “High in the Saddle,” an album of party rock produced by Lincoln native Bob Marlette. They’re now out with “The Name Lives On,” a slab of their blend of heavy metal and Southern rock.

Metro Jazz Quintet, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jazz in June, Sheldon Museum of Art sculpture garden. Nebraska’s Metro Jazz Quintet will offer classic jazz tunes from composers such as Ellington, Gershwin and Porter. The group is made up of some of the top jazz artists in the state and was named the Lied Center for Performing Art’s Jazz Club Artist.

Michael Charles, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Australian bluesman Michael Charles brings his fluid, fiery guitar playing and fresh songs back to the club he first played in 2010. Brought to the U.S. in 1989 by Buddy Guy, Charles is a songwriter who consistently adds new material and sounds to the blues — and he can really play.

