In 2008, Brian Brazier rolled into Lincoln with his euphonium, discovered the music scene and helped put together the Bolzen Beer Band.

“That’s how I found polka,” said Brazier, who picked up a tuba in his new band. “I wanted to make it like a guitar. I wanted to be cool and hip."

A flamboyant performer with a distinctive waxed-curled mustache, Brazier was the center of attention during Bolzen Beer Band performances. That includes on local stages and on the streets of Austin, Texas, during South By Southwest, where the band was captured in a photo by The New York Times.

“I feel like that’s how I cut my teeth,” Brazier said. “I did get to the University of Arizona, where I learned tuba. But I didn’t learn how to be in a band and market myself. You don’t learn that in school. You’ve got to get out in the streets. Busking at South By Southwest and before Husker games, that’s where we learned that.

“After the last time the Huskers played Texas, we got home just after the game kicked off. We were so drunk. There was money all over the place. We were like, ‘Maybe we’re doing something right here.’”

The Bolzen Beer Band did it so right that they became the first American band to play Gillamoos, a 700-year-old festival that is the third largest Volksfest event in Germany.

Then came the pandemic shutdown and a change of scenes, and bands, for Brazier.

“When we started playing festivals, you got involved with other polka bands,” Brazier said. “The Chardon Polka Band always goes out west. We were both at an Oktoberfest a few years ago. ... The first time I played, they were ‘Oh, you’d fit really well with us.'

“When COVID hit and wiped out all our gigs, I was looking around to find something. They were a bigger band and in Cleveland. John said, ‘If you join our band, we’ll do better.' I took the leap of faith and moved out here.”

Brazier will be back in Lincoln on Friday, when his new band plays his old town at the Bourbon Theatre.

The Chardon Polka Band, named after band founder Jake Kouwe’s high school, is a five-piece group, with accordion, banjo, guitar, saxophones, clarinets, drums and yodeling — along with the tuba. That’s a far different alignment than the three-piece accordion, tuba and drum combo of the Bolzen Beer Band.

“To make the transition, it was definitely a style change,” Brazier said. “We (Bolzen Beer Band) had the punk-rock polka, playing really fast. They have a Cleveland style, it’s more laid back. But we’re still young and have some energy. And we play some Dixieland, blues, country. Polka is world music; you’ve got to play any genre.”

However, there are some similarities in repertoire between Bolzen Beer Band, The Chardon Polka Band and most polka purveyors, he said.

“Back when we started, we figured out there’s a formula,” Brazier said. “You’ve got your polka standards, your covers, songs you hear on the radio turned into polkas and your originals, which generally are polkas too.

“That makes playing shows with other polka bands kind of like (the movie) 'A Mighty Wind': ‘Oh, they’re playing that song. We have to start with something else.'”

Even though he’s now got a roomful of options given to him by fans who likely wanted to get the instruments out of their house, Brazier will be bringing his battered old tuba back to Lincoln, where he played it for more than a decade.

If you go What: The Chardon Polka Band with Bolzen Beer Band Where: Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St. When: 8 p.m. Friday Tickets: $15 available at bourbontheatre.com or at the door

“I just can’t quit that tuba,” he said. “I’ve played other tubas. But that one moves around so well. I even got it fixed up over in Iowa before I left Lincoln. From the guy who fixed it up, I found out it’s from 1925. It’s 98 years old and still kicking. I love that thing. And it looks a lot better than it did before. It only looks like one truck ran over it, not two.”

While old polka heads see the music losing some of its audience, Brazier believes polka will be around for years to come for one reason.

“The biggest common denominator is beer,” Brazier said. “Where there’s polka, there’s beer. There’s a huge festival (in Cleveland): Dygnus Day. It’s like the Polish Fat Tuesday except it's the Monday after Easter. It is packed full of people and everybody’s getting drunk. There are breweries all over the country that want to promote their beer, there are Oktoberfests.

“Young people, they love to party. There’s always going to be a place for polka music."

In fact, it’s Topeka’s Germanfest — set for Saturday and Sunday — that’s bringing the Chardon Polka Band to Lincoln. Returning to Ohio, they’ll spend June and July playing summer concert series in Ohio. Three August weeks in Utah will then set them up for the fall Oktoberfest circuit.

“It’s a full-time job,” Brazier said. “I’m starting to get some tuba students to fill in the gap. As a musician, that’s what you aspire to do. It’s really cool to be able to do this. Someone’s got to do it. I don’t want polka to die.”

Fittingly, Bolzen Beer Band will open Friday’s show — with Brazier joining in for at least part of their performance.

“They’ve got a couple more tuba players that are replacing me,” he said. “I’m glad I’m coming back. I’m going to try to play both sets. I think I’ve got it in me. I’ve been running a 5K or two."

