Daniel Martinez will receive the Mayor’s Choice Award and The Zoo Bar will receive the Legacy of the Arts Award when the 45th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards are presented in October.

Flamenco guitarist Martinez, who was selected by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, and the Zoo Bar, which is receiving the award during its 50th anniversary year, lead the 2023 awards recipients announced Friday.

Those recipients are as follows:

Mayor’s Choice Award — Daniel Martinez

Legacy of the Arts Award — The Zoo Bar

Artistic Achievement Award — Literary Arts — Kwame Dawes

Artistic Achievement Award — Performing Arts — Edward Polochick

Artistic Achievement Award — Visual Arts — Katharine Wiese

Artistic Arts Award — Nicholas Li

ArtScene Backstage Award — Mary Schwaner

Benefactor of the Arts Award — Jim and Margaret Griesen

Gladys Lux Educator Award — Clark Potter

Heart of the Arts Award — Karen Shoemaker and Larksong Writers’ Place

Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Everyone Award — Rebecca Reinhardt

Outstanding Arts Event — Abendmusik at First-Plymouth

Outstanding Arts Organization Award — Live Yes

The award winners will receive an original art piece designed by ceramicist Adria Chilcote, the 2023 Lincoln Arts Festivals Mayor’s Choice Award winner.

The public is encouraged to submit names of members of the art community who have passed away since the last awards ceremony in October 2022 for memorial recognition during the ceremony. Those names should be submitted to the Lincoln Arts Council.

The Mayor’s Arts Awards will be presented Oct. 26 at the Lincoln Commercial Club, 200 N. 11th St., Suite 300. The event is open to the public and includes an artists reception and buffet dinner before the 7 p.m. presentation ceremony. Tickets for the event are $90 and are available from the Lincoln Arts Council at 402-434-2787 or at artscene.org.

2018 Mayor's Art Award winners Arts for Kids: Lincoln Children's Museum Kimmel Foundation Emerging Artist, Literary – Ivan Young Heart of the Arts: Peggy Gomez Enersen Urban Design Award: Centennial Mall Improvements Outstanding Event: Nebraska By Heart Outstanding Arts Organization: The Burkholder Project Artistic Achievement – Youth: Mackenzie Davenport Benefactor of the Arts: Donald Campbell ArtScene Backstage: Eileen Brewster Mayor’s Choice: Visual Artist, Francisco Souto Artistic Achievement Literary Arts: L. Kent Wolgamott Legacy of the Arts: Julia Noyes Artistic Achievement – Visual Arts: Shelley Thornton Lux Education Award: JF International Music Academy Artistic Achievement - Performing Arts: Jackie Allen Kimmel Foundation Emerging Artist, visual – Hannah Demma Mayor's Arts Awards 2018: Memorials

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. L. Kent Wolgamott Entertainment reporter/columnist Follow L. Kent Wolgamott Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false