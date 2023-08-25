Daniel Martinez will receive the Mayor’s Choice Award and The Zoo Bar will receive the Legacy of the Arts Award when the 45th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards are presented in October.
Flamenco guitarist Martinez, who was selected by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, and the Zoo Bar, which is receiving the award during its 50th anniversary year, lead the 2023 awards recipients announced Friday.
Those recipients are as follows:
Mayor’s Choice Award — Daniel Martinez
Legacy of the Arts Award — The Zoo Bar
Artistic Achievement Award — Literary Arts — Kwame Dawes
Artistic Achievement Award — Performing Arts — Edward Polochick
Artistic Achievement Award — Visual Arts — Katharine Wiese
Artistic Arts Award — Nicholas Li
ArtScene Backstage Award — Mary Schwaner
Benefactor of the Arts Award — Jim and Margaret Griesen
Gladys Lux Educator Award — Clark Potter
Heart of the Arts Award — Karen Shoemaker and Larksong Writers’ Place
Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Everyone Award — Rebecca Reinhardt
Outstanding Arts Event — Abendmusik at First-Plymouth
Outstanding Arts Organization Award — Live Yes
The award winners will receive an original art piece designed by ceramicist Adria Chilcote, the 2023 Lincoln Arts Festivals Mayor’s Choice Award winner.
The public is encouraged to submit names of members of the art community who have passed away since the last awards ceremony in October 2022 for memorial recognition during the ceremony. Those names should be submitted to the Lincoln Arts Council.
The Mayor’s Arts Awards will be presented Oct. 26 at the Lincoln Commercial Club, 200 N. 11th St., Suite 300. The event is open to the public and includes an artists reception and buffet dinner before the 7 p.m. presentation ceremony. Tickets for the event are $90 and are available from the Lincoln Arts Council at 402-434-2787 or at artscene.org.
2018 Mayor's Art Award winners
Arts for Kids: Lincoln Children's Museum
Kimmel Foundation Emerging Artist, Literary – Ivan Young
Heart of the Arts: Peggy Gomez
Enersen Urban Design Award: Centennial Mall Improvements
Outstanding Event: Nebraska By Heart
Outstanding Arts Organization: The Burkholder Project
Artistic Achievement – Youth: Mackenzie Davenport
Benefactor of the Arts: Donald Campbell
ArtScene Backstage: Eileen Brewster
Mayor’s Choice: Visual Artist, Francisco Souto
Artistic Achievement Literary Arts: L. Kent Wolgamott
Legacy of the Arts: Julia Noyes
Artistic Achievement – Visual Arts: Shelley Thornton
Lux Education Award: JF International Music Academy
Artistic Achievement - Performing Arts: Jackie Allen
Kimmel Foundation Emerging Artist, visual – Hannah Demma
Mayor's Arts Awards 2018: Memorials
