Zipline Brewing has found a new spot for its Lincoln taproom, and it's a familiar one.

The state's largest brewery, which shut down its original taproom at the end of May so it could expand its brewing operations, has bought the SchillingBridge Cork & Tap House in the Fallbrook neighborhood in northwest Lincoln.

Zipline said in a news release that it plans to renovate the space into a new concept called Zipline Tap & Grill that will feature not only its signature beers but also craft cocktails and a full line of food items.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to open an exciting new restaurant in a fast-growing area of Lincoln,” said Marcus Powers, Zipline's CEO. “For over a decade, Zipline has developed award-winning beers and now we get to further enhance the customer experience with a full-scale restaurant.”

Zipline said the restaurant portion of the operation will feature innovative dishes curated by local chefs, giving customers a fresh take on familiar favorites, as well as exciting new items to pair with their favorite beverage.

“Zipline is committed to infusing fresh energy, creativity, and our own unique touch to the experience,” said Powers.

Zipline said in its news release that the existing restaurant will remain open while renovation plans are finalized. It expects to rebrand as Zipline Tap & Grill sometime this fall.

The brewery will continue to operate its other taproom in Lincoln, the Beer Hall at Village Gardens near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road, as well as its two locations in Omaha.

It's not clear why SchillingBridge is selling the Lincoln location, which it opened in 2014, and officials from the Pawnee City-based winery and microbrewery could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

9 Lincoln breweries to try White Elm Brewing Co. Code Beer Company Backswing Brewing Co. Boiler Brewing Co. Zipline brews Empyrean Brewing Co. Cosmic Eye Brewing Catalyst Brewing Corn Coast Brewing