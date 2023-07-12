James Arthur Vineyards is moving forward on plans to build an event center and craft distillery on its Raymond acreage.

Co-owner Jim Ballard said the project, which involves rezoning the agricultural land to allow for a microdistillery, will come before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission in the coming weeks.

"There are a lot of hurdles that we have to get over, but we're taking our time and we're doing it right," Ballard said. "We're making sure that we cross all our T's and dot all of our I's and that the county is happy with what we're doing."

If everything were to fall into place, Ballard envisions the project breaking ground in October and being up and running by as early as May.

Ballard has been looking for ways to move the family business forward. An event center and adjoining microdistillery would accomplish that, while also enhancing the community.

"There's a need for nice events venues here in the Lincoln area," he said. "And at the same time, we've been toying with the idea of a distillery for quite some time."

It made no sense to do one without the other, he said.

"I thought that we might as well attach a distillery to make it really cool," Ballard said. "There's nothing quite like that around here."

The event venue, to be located east of the vineyard's headquarters on land it already owns, would be suitable for weddings, reunions, fundraising events and company retreats, Ballard said.

A driveway to the new building will be added and the parking area will be expanded, Ballard said.

Lincoln-based Schemmer is the architect for the project, while Ironhide Construction, also in Lincoln, will build it.

James Arthur has brought in a firm to do a traffic study on West Raymond Road to determine if a turn-only lane will need to be added at the facility's entrance.

Ballard said, amid the tree-line vineyard, the new structure would make for "a nice little wedding venue."

"Our hope is that we can make it a one-stop shop in terms of weddings," he said. "They could get married out here and then have the reception out here as well."

The microdistillery is an added bonus — something Ballard has been toying with even before he experimented earlier this year with aging some of James Arthur's wines in used spirit bottles to enhance their flavor profiles.

"It's something I've been thinking about for a while," he said.

So much so, that he went to Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this year and took part in an intensive weeklong seminar called Moonshine University that taught some of the finer points in distilling alcohol.

"I know that it's a little bit different than winemaking, which is a little bit different than beer-making," he said. "But there are some similarities."

And, at the end of the day, it all comes down to the ingredients. Ballard said great wines "are made in a vineyard." The same is true with the best spirits, he said.

"We're in the middle of the best corn-growing state in the world," he said. "A lot of the grains we're gonna have will be great."

Ballard said he wants to use locally grown grains — from rye to corn — and the plan is to make bourbon and brandy, while possibly experimenting with a rum made from sugar beets.

"We're just at the beginning stages, and I've scoped out a lot of the equipment — I've got it picked out," he said, adding that he is working with a consultant in Kentucky who helped to get Woodford Reserve up and running.

"We want to make sure this is done right. We want to make sure that it's just an incredible facility that people can really be proud of and that we can showcase another aspect of what we can do here in Nebraska."

