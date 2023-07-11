Not much has changed in the two weeks since Jake and Crystal Thiessen took over ownership of the Hub Cafe.

Not that anything should have been different.

Jake has been with the Hub, 250 N. 21st St., since 2016, when Doug and Krista Dittman opened its doors.

Thiessen's fingerprints are all over it — from the menu to the interior — and have been since day one.

"I think I've seen this place evolve in so many ways," said Thiessen, who was originally hired there as a sous chef. "I have an identity here already so it was kind of an easy transition from the owner selling it to me.

"I think that was really the idea. He knew there would be a lot of continuity."

The Hub Cafe was opened as a way of marketing a table-to-farm concept that featured Dittman's Branched Oak Farm’s dairy products, meat and vegetable crops while serving the community of Lincoln.

Doug Dittman eventually retired from farming, but the Hub has further expanded its sourcing from local producers and now buys from more than 20 area farms.

That won't change, said Thiessen, whose journey to Lincoln has featured more than a few detours since leaving college in 2001.

He worked the bar-and-grill scene at the Lake of the Ozarks for a few years before he and Crystal — who is now in Vietnam teaching English — moved to Japan for three years in 2008. It was in Sapporo that Jake worked at an Australian restaurant.

That's where his culinary fuse was lit, he said.

"I learned how to make meat pies," he said. "I learned the gamut of grilled meats. It was a from-scratch kitchen and I really learned to love the culinary industry."

He moved to Lincoln and worked with his cousin at Le Quartier Bakery & Café, where he put in long hours to bake bread each night.

"Baking is more of an athletic event," he said. "Cooking is an art. There's so many different ways to do things. In baking, it's just volume."

He jumped at the chance to get back into a restaurant kitchen, as a sous chef. And even though the Hub's menu was created by former executive chef Abigael Birrell, there are some hints of Thiessen's international training that show up in many of the flavor profiles.

A great example of that is the savory breakfast bowl, which consists of eggs, quinoa tabouli, black beans, braised kale, a house-made sunflower tahini, citrus-ginger carrots, pickled red cabbage and spicy sambal.

"I take a lot of foreign flavors and meld them together," he said. "I don't like the word 'fusion,' but I like to really highlight ingredients in the best way possible and utilize different cooking methods from different cultures.

"That was what really opened my eyes."

The Hub Cafe is located at the city's Jayne Snyder Trails Center, which makes it a short walk from the Telegraph District and minutes from downtown.

"I've seen it grow and grow and grow over the past seven years," he said. "The trail usage has grown as well."

