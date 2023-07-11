1. Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh did it again with its second-consecutive No. 1 ranking in our best cities for beer drinkers study. It ranks No. 11 for the total number of breweries (33) and No. 18 for breweries per 100,000 residents (11). The city also records a lower-than-average price per pint of beer at $4.00, with the study average slightly higher at $4.68. Breweries in Pittsburgh run the gamut. Beer aficionados can visit everything from the German-style Penn Brewery to the buzzy Dancing Gnome or the lively, outdoor-centric Grist House Craft Brewery.
2. Bend, OR
Next to hold its rank was Bend, Oregon in the No. 2 spot. This city lost three breweries last year, bringing its total to roughly 22, which is down from 25 breweries in our previous study. Bend averages 110 beers per brewery and costs $4.00 on average per pint. In Bend, beer drinkers can visit the home of Deschutes for a Black Butte porter or Jubelale.
3. Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee reclaimed the No. 3 place overall. This city is home to 33 breweries, tying with Pittsburgh at No. 11 for the category of total number of breweries. Milwaukee also ranked 16th-highest for its number of bars per 100,000 residents. Schlitz claims the mantle of "the beer that made Milwaukee famous," but other well-known breweries dot the city.
4. St. Louis, MO
St. Louis, missing from our top 50 last year, made a significant jump in rankings for this year's study to secure the No. 4 spot. St. Louis ranks 27th overall for the total number of breweries (23) and No. 24 for the average number of beers per brewery (127). That said, a brewski is going to cost you here; the average pint in St. Louis is $4.50. For beer drinkers, the city is often synonymous with the mega-brewery Anheuser-Busch.
5. Asheville, NC
Beer culture remains strong in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Asheville ranks first overall for the number of breweries per 100,000 residents (27.6) and 27th for the average number of beers per brewery (118.2). But expect to pay a bit more for your beer. Its average pint of beer costs $5.00. If you live in Asheville, you have access to a variety of beer-related events and scenes, including nano-breweries, taprooms, festivals and brewery tours.
6. Cincinnati, OH
Dropping two spots to No. 6 overall, Cincinnati still has much to offer beer lovers. It has 30 breweries spread across the city and ranks No. 17 for the total number of breweries and the average number of beers per brewery (145.3). That said, the average pint of beer here is $5.00. Locals enjoy tasty IPAs, including Rhinegeist's Truth IPA and MadTree's Psychopathy IPA.
7. New Orleans, LA
The party city of New Orleans may have come in at No. 7 overall, but it managed to secure the No. 1 spot for the number of bars per 100,000 residents (58.4). Plus it doesn't hurt that they also have inexpensive pint prices ($3.25). With 17 breweries and 49.5 average beers per brewery, New Orleans remains a great place for beer drinkers.
8. Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins averages $4.50 for a pint of beer, which is 18 cents less than the average for the study. It is also the home to 22 breweries, tying them for the No. 30 spot with Bend, Oregon in that metric. Fort Collins was a "dry" town until 1969 when the sale of alcohol became legal. Today it's home to breweries such as Odell Brewing Company and New Belgium Brewing.
9. Austin, TX
Austin is home to 45 breweries, a main contributor to its high ranking in this year's study as it was the only category that was double-weighted. Austin also performed well in our other categories, landing in the middle of the pack for breweries per 100,000 residents (No. 113) and an average number of beers per brewery (No. 159). Austin is widely known for its craft beers and the atmosphere in which they're served. Locals and visitors can enjoy open-air venues, local musicians and a wide selection of local brews at places like Austin Beerworks.
10. Missoula, MT
Missoula is a beer haven that is home to 11 breweries, with 50.7 beers per brewery. Missoula also holds the No. 21 spot with 31 bars for every 100,000 residents. Finally, with 14.7 breweries for every 100,000 residents, this city outdoes most of the competition, claiming the No. 8 spot for this metric. If you ever find yourself in this beer epicenter, familiar parties suggest Missoula's Moose Drool brown ale or the Summer Honey wheat ale from Big Sky Brewing.