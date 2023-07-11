Several Nebraska-based breweries won top awards at this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship in Ohio.

Kros Strain Brewing of La Vista was the big winner, coming home with two gold medals and a silver.

The brewery won first place in the Brett Beer and Mixed Culture Brett Beer categories, and took second place in the Munchner Helles category.

"Cheers to our malt magicians who brew the beer that's held in high regard!," Kros Strain said in a tweet. "And thanks also to the folks at the US Beer Open!"

Other breweries that won medals were:

* Cosmic Eye Brewing of Lincoln: silver medal in the Strong/Imperial Brown Ale category.

* Site-1 Brewing of Omaha: bronze medal in the English Pale Ale category.

* Nebraska Brewing Company: bronze medals in the American Cream Ale and Herb and Spice Beer categories.

Best cities for beer drinkers Best cities for beer drinkers Pittsburgh takes the lead for most beer-friendly cities Data and Methodology