Scooter's Coffee plans to open its newest Lincoln location on Wednesday at 945 Hill St.

The drive-thru location, which is near the intersection of 10th and Van Dorn streets, will be the Bellevue-based coffee chain's 20th in Lincoln.

The store is owned by Metcalf Coffee, the franchisee that owns the Lincoln Scooter's locations as well as more than a dozen in the Oklahoma City area.

The new store is donating 100% of its sales on Wednesday to the Autism Family Network, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and resources to individuals and families affected by autism.

The store also plans to hold a grand opening event on July 14.

