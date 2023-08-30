Tuscany is Italy’s most famous wine region. Red wines step to the forefront in Tuscany and Sangiovese is the grape most widely grown there. In fact, Sangiovese is the most planted grape in Italy. It is the grape in Chianti, Chianti Classico, Brunello di Montalcino and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, among others.

Not coincidentally, Sangiovese-based wines are an ideal pair for pasta with red sauce and dishes with cheese and sausage. Sangiovese tends to have a compelling combination of high acidity and firm tannins that produce wines that complement food. For this tasting, I picked up three wines that are all Sangiovese-based but distinctively different from each other.

For food, I went with a classic lasagna prepared by Florio’s Italian Restaurant and Grille. This lasagna boasted a generous caramelized cheese layer on top of layers of firm pasta noodles and a healthy portion of seasoned meat that was engulfed with a delicate tomato sauce. The lasagna was delicious and very satisfying, and it screamed to be paired with Sangiovese!

For wine I started with Fattoria Del Teso Montecarlo Rosso, 2019, Tuscany, Italy, $21. From near the city of Montecarlo, this wine is Sangiovese blended with Merlot and Syrah. It’s deep garnet in the glass and extends aromas of raspberry, cherry and thyme. On the palate, this wine offers bright red fruit, anise, spice and a hint of menthol. The wine has vibrant acidity and a delightful balance of fresh fruit flavors with spice. 88 points.

Next, I tried Poggio Del Moro “Nu” Chianti, 2020, Tuscany, Italy, $20. Chianti is perhaps Italy’s most famous wine appellation and there is a wide range of quality in wines labeled as Chianti. All Chianti is primarily made from the Sangiovese grape, but the appellation allows for blending many different grapes, offering a wide range of options for winemakers. The Poggio Del Moro “Nu” Chianti is made with 100% Sangiovese grapes, aged in stainless steel tanks. With deep garnet in the glass, the wine offers muted red berries on the nose, and in the mouth the wine is fresh and lively with fresh cherry and red plumb and carried throughout the palate nicely with balanced acidity. 87 points.

The last wine I tried is Tenuta di Grazziano Della Seta, Rosso di Montepulciano, 2021, Tuscany, Italy, $18. With deep garnet in the glass, this wine has expressive scents of wild berry, boysenberry and a delicate hint of vanilla. It is vibrant on the palate as the cherry and black raspberry flavors expand throughout the mouth riding on the firm tannins that grip pleasantly. The wine finishes with a hint of baker’s spice. 89 points.

These wines are all delicious on their own but even better when paired with Florio’s lasagna. In particular, the Poggio Del Moro “Nu” Chianti stands out as a tremendous pairing. The acidity of the wine brings out flavors in the lasagna that take the dish to another level. The transformation is not surprising given the cheesy, meaty character of this lasagna. The wine is plump, rich, and bold with the benefit of the well-prepared dish.

Sangiovese is a grape variety that is ideal for pairing with red sauce-based pasta dishes among many other food selections as well. Much like the wines in this tasting, they can also be found on the shelf at a price that won’t set you back.

