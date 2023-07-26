Perhaps no wine screams summer more than sauvignon blanc. What’s interesting is that there are a wide variety of styles when it comes to sauvignon blanc and they are all wonderful when outdoor temperatures are skyrocketing.

Sauvignon blanc is fun to sip on its own, but I’ve learned it is even more interesting when paired with food. The variety works well with many types of cuisine including seafood, shellfish and even crisp green salads. For this tasting, I paired sauvignon blanc with Venue at Home’s chicken tortilla soup. Venue at Home is a special treat. They send you three easy-to-prepare meals for two people at a very reasonable price. This takes a lot of the guesswork out of weekly meal planning. The chicken tortilla soup features generous chunks of white and dark meat chicken in a tasty broth blended with potatoes, peppers and corn then topped with crispy tortilla shreds. It has a delicious smoky flavor and just a nuance of spicy heat.

For wine, I started with Pfluger Sauvignon Blanc Quarzit, 2021, Pfalz, Germany, $25. While Germany is most famous for riesling, the country produces a wide variety of amazing wines. The vineyards at Pfluger feature steep slopes, grand exposure to the sun and stony soils, all of which are conducive to the production of great wine. This sauvignon blanc is straw yellow with green flecks and has aromas of quince, lemon zest, guava and a note of straw. The wine is bright and vibrant with fresh citrus, key lime and guava. It is intensely pleasing with mouthwatering acidity. 90 points.

Next, I tried Chavet Menetou-Salon Blanc, 2022, Menetou-Salon, France, $22. Produced in the heart of France in the Loire Valley, Menetou-Salon offers a unique expression of sauvignon blanc in a region near its more famous and far more expensive wine production area Sancerre. Chavet’s sauvignon blanc is pale yellow in the glass and has scents of orange blossom, honeysuckle and a hint of spice. On the palate, the wine is soft, with subtle white stone fruit, minerality and a lengthy finish. It has an elegance that sneaks up on the finish. 88 points.

The final wine I tried is Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc, 2022, Marlborough, New Zealand, $20. New Zealand sauvignon blanc is a bit of a fixture in the wine industry. It’s perhaps a go-to for this grape variety. The area is famous for citrus-driven sauvignon blanc reminiscent of grapefruit. Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc takes this variety to the next level. Clear pale yellow in the glass, on the nose it has an intense vibrant citrus notes that demand your attention. It has bright, searing acidity that races down the center palate. It is mineral driven with tangerine, bright lime and grapefruit. The citrus notes are distinct from one another and are compelling. This is a special wine. 91 points.

Tasting these sauvignon blancs with Venue at Home’s chicken tortilla soup was a delight. I was amazed at how the freshness of the wines tamed the subtle heat of the spiciness in the soup, making it taste even better. I was a bit surprised that the wines came across as even more expressive when matched with this very flavorful dish. In particular, the German Pfluger wine exploded with amped-up intensity when combined with the soup.

July in Nebraska has us seeking relief from the heat. Sauvignon blanc is a great solution for liquid refreshment. There is a wine for every season and I would say the time is now for sauvignon blanc.

10 emerging wine regions across America Where to find America's emerging wine regions Ulupalakua, Hawaii Virginia Peninsula, Virginia Verde Valley, Arizona Lower Long Tom, Oregon San Luis Obispo Coast, California West Sonoma Coast, California Mt. Pisgah, Polk County, Oregon Paulsell Valley, California Rocky Reach, Washington Upper Lake Valley, California