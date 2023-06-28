Rosé wines are a summer tradition. By now, most European rosés from the current vintage have arrived in the United States and are in Lincoln wine shops. While the dynamic increase in rosé popularity has leveled a bit for the U.S. market, we still see a great selection in town. Winemakers focusing on producing great rosés seem to get better each year.

Rosé wines are typically served chilled. They can pair with a wide variety of foods and are great on their own. As with most wines, my preference is to enjoy rosé with food. At this time of the year, fresh salads to pair with a crisp, dry rosé are an ideal combination.

For a salad, I stopped by Art & Soul, a locally owned and operated food and drink establishment that makes killer salads. I ordered a walnut and pear salad with grilled salmon. This salad was at the high end of the delicious scale, bursting with a wide combination of flavors from crispy bacon, chewy dried cranberry and soft sweet pears. The walnuts complimented the salad with crunch and were tasty as well. The salmon was tender, juicy and nicely seasoned with a bit of spice and smoke flavor.

For wine, I started with Il Borro “Borrosa”, 2022, Tuscany, Italy, $19. Il Borro is the winery owned by Salvatore Ferragamo, one of the world’s most famous producers of shoes and leather. Their wines seem to follow the same pattern of high quality. This wine is made from only Sangiovese grapes, Tuscany's most important variety. The wine is salmon pink in the glass, it has aromas of peach, strawberry and honey. It has delicate acidity, which results in softness on the palate. It offers juicy cherry, nuanced strawberries and cream with just a hint of tangerine. 89 points.

Next, I tried Tenuta Meridiana “Le Quattro Terre” Rosato, Piedmont, Italy, $19. This winery only makes wine from the Barbera grape and they are legendary in northern Italy for their wines. Tenuta Meridiana’s rosé is light pink in the glass with orange flecks and has scents of nectarine, strawberry and quince. The wine is vibrant and crisp. The flavors of strawberry, subtle red raspberry and a hint of citrus dance on the palate. It’s a wine that’s hard to stop sipping. 90 points.

The last wine I tasted was Elena Walch “20/26” Rosato, Alto Adige, Italy, $21. Walch is an iconic winemaker with vineyards on the steep and rocky hillsides of Alto Adige in northern Italy. An architect turned winemaker, Walch is known for her legendary talents. Her Rosato is a blend of pinot noir, merlot and a little-known variety called lagrein. It’s called 20/26 because the grapes are harvested when they have 20 grams of sugar and the wine is fermented at 26 degrees Celsius. The wine is light salmon in the glass, and, on the nose, it expresses raspberry, peach and blood orange. The wine is crisp and bright with an intense acidity that is compelling. Flavors of red berries, citrus peel and an undercurrent of spice make the wine as tasty to drink as it is pretty to look at in class. This wine is very well made. 90 points.

With the salad, the Elena Walch “20/26” Rosato set itself apart. The spices on the salmon bring out flavors from the crisp wine that were powerful, explosive and beyond my expectation for the pairing. This will not be the last time I taste these flavors together.

If you have not tried rosé, I strongly encourage you to revisit this category. It adds a new dimension to wine-drinking enjoyment. Tasting these wines is a true pleasure and a rare treat. Each wine is superb and leaves you seeking more at the end of the glass. These rosé wines are perfect to share with friends on a warm summer day.