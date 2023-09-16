Barbecue used to be a hobby for Joe Hager, a growing passion to pass the time when he was away from the Texas railyards — first in Amarillo and then near Houston.

It's no longer a hobby, he says.

"I can't call it a hobby anymore because there are a lot of bills," said the Lincoln native, who opened Canyon Joe's Barbecue in the Telegraph District at 200 S. 18th St. in July.

For the time being, the restaurant operates on a hit-and-miss schedule — Thursdays though Saturdays — while Hager, a BNSF terminal trainmaster by day, juggles a longtime career with another that appears to be on the rise.

He works Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays at Hobson Yard and spends Tuesday nights and Wednesdays getting ready — smoking briskets, pork butts and pastrami — to open the restaurant on Thursdays.

"There's a lot of prep work to all of this," he said. "It's not just throwing a burger on a grill."

With barbecue, there is so much involved on the front end and the large black smoker outside the restaurant — next to the picnic tables that tend to be filled during the lunch hour — plays an integral part in the prep work.

It's all about the smoke, he says. And the meats. So while Kansas City barbecue is known for its sauces and rubs, Hagar stays true to Texas-style barbecue. He takes great pride in the bark his smoked briskets develop.

"I don't sauce anything," Hager said. "It's optional — on the side of the counter, if people really want to use it, but what I believe in is everything I learned in Texas: We use salt, pepper, garlic, smoke and a high-quality cut of meat.

"We just want the meat to shine."

In this economic climate, the price of everything — the meats especially — continues to rise. Hager said he is doing all he can to keep prices reasonable. A $12 brisket sandwich is about as low as he can go.

"We're working to keep everything affordable," he said. "We have some people who think we charge too much and others who taste our food and say we're not charging enough."

That point where hobby intersects with business creates those instances that were once never considered — how much to charge for a sandwich, for example — and become huge decisions.

Hager, who started off as a switchman and conductor before being promoted to a yardmaster in Lincoln, discovered his love for smoking meat when he was transferred to Amarillo in 2014 to become terminal trainmaster.

He spent two years there before moving to Conroe, Texas. In 2019, he moved back to Lincoln.

While in Amarillo, he'd bring his barbecue to the railyard, where his workmates would taste test his barbecue.

Hager, living in nearby Canyon, Texas, at the time, came to be known by the rail workers simply as Canyon Joe.

"It just kind of stuck," he said.

And that's how his restaurant got its name.

In moving to the Telegraph District, Hager believes he's on the ground floor of an area that is going through a revitalization.

"There's going to be more development," he said. "I really do like it, and the neighbors around here are great. There are a lot of other small-business owners and it's a lot of fun."

Canyon Joe's is carving out its own culinary style that fits in Nebraska. His menu features a lot of meats, side dishes — macaroni and cheese included — desserts and a few things you won't find in many barbecue joints.

He also features homemade kolaches filled with barbecued meats and other unique dishes like pork belly burnt ends and brisket, eggs and cheese on a biscuit for breakfast.

Try finding that in Amarillo.

And while Hager sticks to his Texas roots, he is intrigued by the barbecue offerings in other parts of the country.

"I've never had true Carolina style, but that's something I would like to try," he said. "Tennessee's got some barbecue — Memphis style. And it's just different on the West Coast, too, with tri-tips and different cuts of meat.

"I would love all of that because it's always cool. We're talking different flavor profiles."

The best barbecue, he says, has consistency — something he is constantly striving to maintain.

That comes with the challenge of juggling two full-time jobs. For now, this is the way it has to be, he says.

"There are no days off right now," said the father of two young children and husband to Chalane.

"She is my rock," he said. "She has my back on everything I do and she's also my motivator. That's a huge deal — having a partner that can contribute to that because that's a big piece. There's a lot of sacrifice, but it's all worth it."

