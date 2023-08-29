Families, friends, and even furry companions met under the Rosa Parks Way overpass for a night of food, socializing and new beginnings at Lincoln’s first food truck zone.

On Tuesday evening, the city held an opening celebration with remarks from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. The zone is located in the South Haymarket on K Street between Sixth and Seventh streets under Rosa Parks Way.

“Not too long ago, this was a place that people might not have noticed. You might have driven by and seen darkness under a bridge. But what you see now is possibility,” Gaylor Baird said.

The food truck zone comes as part of the Haymarket South Streetscape plan proposed in 2019 to improve the area bounded by Sixth and Ninth streets from J to N streets. The plan outlines goals to update sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, maximize parking, establish connections to current and future bike facilities and create a cohesive district through design, branding and amenities.

It is uncertain how often the food trucks will be at the new location, city officials said.

“Judging by the response tonight, I’m really enthused and optimistic that this is going to be a hot new spot in Lincoln,” Gaylor Baird said.

Six food trucks were on hand for the opening: El Taconazo, Muchachos, Birria Boss, MotorFood, Kona Ice and The Chocolate Season. The area also includes picnic tables, a basketball court and yard games. It is also skater friendly.

Bradley Jensen, co-owner of The Chocolate Season, brought lattes, iced tea, flavored lemonades and treats for the opening. Jensen said he has been planning to bring the food truck since the initial proposal in 2019.

“It’s been long awaited; it’s been four years in the making,” Jensen said. “We’re excited to finally be here.”

There were long lines growing at Kona Ice after visitors finished their meals for a shaved ice treat with plenty of flavors to choose from. Co-owner Doug Ivey found out last year that their truck would be a part of the opening celebration.

“It’s fun to kind of get to hang out with real food trucks,” Ivey said.

Kona Ice is well known for bringing its truck to schools, sports and other youth events, but Ivey said he hopes this opportunity will broaden its market.

“It’ll be fun to get some more exposure to different demographics — more adults,” Ivey said. “Who doesn’t love shaved ice?”

Jodi Chewakin from Lincoln came with her husband, daughter and three grandchildren for the festivities. She saw the event advertised on social media last week and they wanted to join in on the fun.

“We love food trucks,” Chewakin said. “We’ve just been for Lincoln to get on the bandwagon.”

Chewakin’s daughter used to attend school in Arizona, where they regularly attended food truck events.

“They had it on Friday afternoons in downtown Arizona and it was such a crazy mix of people,” Chewakin said. “Everyone just was social and sat together and got to know each other. It was fun, it was energetic.”

In Arizona, Chewakin said there were so many trucks that she always wanted to try them all. Tonight, the same rule applied as her family grabbed a mix of food with Mexican fare from Birria Boss and El Taconazo and mac and cheese from MotorFood. They were still planning to return to Muchachos and The Chocolate Season to end the night.

“They have something for everybody here," Chewakin said.

She hopes that Lincoln will get to the same point with bringing the food trucks together monthly, if not weekly.

“It brings all of Lincoln together,” Chewakin said. “If you don’t love a food truck, you’re kind of missing out. I just think it brings a lot of different energies together.”

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023