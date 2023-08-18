On Sunday, Aug. 6, 125 people filled the gym and an adjacent hallway at Westminster Presbyterian Church as Westminster partnered with Heartland Kids Against Hunger to prepare oatmeal kits in assembly lines of volunteers as part of the church’s weekly Sunday worship service.

“Today our worship service is also an act of service, as we gather to pack kits that will provide 10,000 meals to feed our neighbors,” said the Rev. Chris Peters, senior pastor, at the start of the service.

The service began with parts of worship and hymns that members might expect on a typical Sunday in Westminster’s sanctuary. But after 30 minutes, the group received instructions on how to prepare and pack the meal kits. Music, laughter and shouts of “send it” when a box was filled with meal kits filled the gym for the next hour.

On Monday, Aug. 8, Westminster volunteers delivered half of the kits, or 5,000 meals, to People’s City Mission for distribution in Lincoln, while the other half will be distributed by Kids Against Hunger to the Omaha and Winnebago reservations.

“The most common feedback I’ve heard following this service has been, ‘When can we do this again?’” Peter said. “Discussions have already begun to plan our next Service of Service at WPC.”

Westminster Presbyterian Church will celebrate 100 years of worship in its sanctuary at Sheridan Boulevard and South Street in December 2026. Westminster’s new vision leading up to that celebration includes an emphasis on “making a difference in service.”