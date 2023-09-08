All are invited to attend a Neighborhood Welcome Bash from 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

Following worship with a focus on “Peace in the Neighborhood” at 9:30 a.m., attendees will gather in the church parking lot at 10:45 a.m. for games, food trucks (Porkcentric and Kona Ice), a bounce house, a dunk tank fundraiser and more.

In addition, there will be tables with representatives from various small groups within the church, and families can register their children for fall activities.

Westminster’s parking lot is located on the east end of the property, off 27th and Ryons streets.