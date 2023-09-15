Special religious programs and events, Sept. 16-24. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque’s regular events and services.

Chakra Sound Bath — Noon on third Sundays, Sept. 17-Dec. 17, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Chakras are the energy centers of your body. If they are open, energy flows freely, and you feel centered and at peace. If they become blocked, your mental, physical and spiritual health may suffer. Join in the Chapel on the third Sunday of each month to be enveloped in quartz crystal sound. Along with the guided mantras, the bowls generate the sound of each Chakra to clear your energy centers for health and wholeness. Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Hindu and other world religions all share spiritual practices using chants, mantras, psalms and songs to both praise the Divine and heal our bodies.

Garden Party at Aldersgate United Methodist Church — 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Aldersgate UMC, 84th and South streets. Aldersgate has reduced its lawn by 75% and in its place has planted 122 trees, nearly 800 shrubs and about 2,000 perennials and grass plants. More information: http://aldersgatelinc.org/aldersgate-gardens/.

Praisefest — 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, First Christian Church parking lot, 17th and K streets. Event will include live praise music by The Torch, free hotdogs, refreshments and a bounce house. Spend time with Capitol area neighbors. The Kona Ice truck will be on-site.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Introduction to Buddhism: Philosophy and Worldview — 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 20 and 27, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. In this class, Dr. William Dewey will provide a brief introduction to the religion of Buddhism, its background, philosophy, and the different forms in which it is practiced around the world – including Theravada, Mahayana, Zen and Tibetan Buddhism. Dewey will also compare it to Christianity, considering the similarities and differences between the two religions in their views of divinity, incarnation, cosmology and salvation.

Southeast Nebraska Community Band concert and Ice Cream Social — 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at New Visions United Methodist Church, 1610 S. 11th St. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and spend a cool evening on the lawn for free music and ice cream.

Abendmusik concert season to return — Nine free concerts will start Sunday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. with Kansas City's Te Deum Chamber Choir, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., or online at abendmusik.org.