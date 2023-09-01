Special religious programs and events, Sept. 2-10. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque’s regular events and services.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Roman Holidays: Festivals in Ancient Rome — 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 6 and 13, in room 155 at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Join UNL Professor Dr. Morgan Palmer to learn about festivals in ancient Rome and how the Roman calendar evolved amidst the rise of Christianity. Topics include ritual activities, the extant evidence for Roman festivals, and how gender and social status impacted participation. More details: www.saintpaulumc.org.

‘The Future of Religion,’ first program in new ‘Significancy’ series — 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Presented by Dr. Jim Keck, senior minister, and Dr. Max Mueller, assistant professor of Religion Studies at UNL, in the sanctuary at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. More information: www.firstplymouth.org.

National Geographic Photo Ark presentation by Joel Sartore — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, as part of the Arts for the Soul series at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Tickets: 402-477-6037 or https://fpclincoln.org/art-for-the-soul-concert-series.