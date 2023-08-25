Special religious programs and events, Aug. 26-Sept. 3. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque's regular events and services.

Carillon concert — 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and hear the concert in the church's courtyard. More information: www.firstplymouth.org.

Overview of climate-adapted trees for Lincoln — 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets. The presentation is free and open to all.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Lincoln Choral Artists' auditions — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 1205 N. 45th St. Singers do not need a prepared piece to audition. More information on the choir and auditioning is at lincolnchoralartists.org.