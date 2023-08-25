Special religious programs and events, Aug. 26-Sept. 3. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque's regular events and services.
Carillon concert — 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and hear the concert in the church's courtyard. More information: www.firstplymouth.org.
Overview of climate-adapted trees for Lincoln — 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets. The presentation is free and open to all.
Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.
People are also reading…
Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.
Lincoln Choral Artists' auditions — 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 1205 N. 45th St. Singers do not need a prepared piece to audition. More information on the choir and auditioning is at lincolnchoralartists.org.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to mschwaninger@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.