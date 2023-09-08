Special religious programs and events, Sept. 9-17. Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque’s regular events and services.

Weekly men’s coffee and grief group meetings — 1 p.m. Tuesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 4500 S. 70th St.

Weekly women’s coffee and grief group meetings — 2 p.m. Wednesdays, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement, Scooters, 2901 S. 84th St.

Kerygma: The Gospel of Mark — 7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 14-Nov. 16, at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Dr. Dave Moore will lead a Bible study on the first Gospel written: The Gospel of Mark. In Mark, we'll find a Jesus confident of his choices, but thoroughly trusting in God even as he faces persecution and ultimately death. Mark's words are an encouragement to certain and uncertain disciples of all the ages, and help us see clearly the path Jesus invites us all to follow.

Garden Party at Aldersgate United Methodist Church — 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Aldersgate UMC, 84th and South streets. Aldersgate has reduced its lawn by 75% and in its place has planted 122 trees, nearly 800 shrubs and about 2,000 perennials and grass plants. More information: http://aldersgatelinc.org/aldersgate-gardens/.

Praisefest — 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, First Christian Church parking lot, 17th and K streets. Event will include live praise music by The Torch, free hotdogs, refreshments and a bounce house. Spend time with Capitol area neighbors. The Kona Ice truck will be on-site.

Art exhibits by Noyes Art Gallery artists — At First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St., and Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Viewing hours may be limited, so call each church to be sure the exhibits are open: First-Plymouth, 402-476-7565, and Saint Paul, 402-525-6678.