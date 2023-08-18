Lincoln area residents interested in singing with Lincoln Choral Artists will have two opportunities to audition: Thursday, Aug. 24, between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 31, between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the choir’s rehearsal site in New Hope United Methodist Church, 1205 N. 45th St.

Singers do not need a prepared piece to audition. More information on the choir and auditioning is at lincolnchoralartists.org.

An adult community choir, LCA has provided inspiring musical experiences for audiences and members for more than 40 years. The 2023-24 season will include five performances beginning with a concert featuring Nebraska composers on Oct. 22.