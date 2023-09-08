Naphis Temple No. 66, Daughters of the Nile, welcomed Her Supreme Majesty Patricia J. Larimore of the Supreme Temple, Daughters of the Nile, to Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 8. She is a member of Arok Temple No. 94 in Lewiston, Maine.

Larimore is making her way through the Midwest with visits to temples in Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas.

Daughters of the Nile is an international fraternal organization for women 18 or older. They are related by birth or marriage to a Shriner, Master Mason or a Daughter of the Nile. They may also be a majority member in good standing of a Masonic-related organization for girls or a former patient at a Shriners Children’s Hospital without Masonic family affliation.

Founded in Seattle, Washington, in 1913, Daughters of the Nile members total over 16,910 in 130 cities in the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. Members have a long association with Shriners International and continuing support of Shriners Children’s Hospitals and Medical Care Clinics.

Naphis Temple No. 66 was chartered by 22 founding members on Oct. 6, 1944, in the State Suite of the Hotel Cornhusker. The Scottish Rite Temple, Valley of Lincoln, has hosted the Temple since 1945.

This past year, members of Naphis Temple No. 66 contributed over $300,000 to support the Shriners Children’s Hospitals and Medical Care Clinics by making a difference in the life of a child, one child at a time, providing a better quality of life.