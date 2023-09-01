The Preservation Association of Lincoln (PAL) and Citadel Cemetery Conservation will host a gravestone cleaning workshop at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Participants will learn proper techniques for cleaning gravestones as recommended by the National Park Service’s National Center for Preservation Technology and Training, as well as which cleaning techniques and supplies to avoid. After this introduction, participants will practice cleaning the stones under guided supervision for the remainder of the workshop. Additional resources on gravestone conservation and symbolism will be available for participants to browse.

The workshop will take place in section 1A of the cemetery (near Wyuka stables), with parking available behind the cemetery's main office at the O Street entrance. A map of the cemetery is available on the Wyuka website.

Registrants can choose from three sessions, with each session lasting one hour. Each session is limited to 15 participants. PAL members and nonmembers can register at www.preservelincoln.org/happenings/gravestone-2023. The cost is $20, though members receive 50% off, and attendees have the option of becoming PAL members and receiving the discount.

This is a hands-on workshop, and disposable gloves, knee pads and all cleaning supplies will be provided. While the cleaning solution used is non-toxic, the scrubbing process sometimes results in lichen debris splashing onto clothes, so attendees are encouraged to wear clothing they don’t mind getting dirty.