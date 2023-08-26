A carillon concert celebrating First-Plymouth Church’s 92-year-old carillon is set for 6:15 p.m. today, Aug. 26, at 20th and D streets. The 30-minute concert is free and open to the public.

First-Plymouth’s carillonneur Kathie Johnson will feature carillon arrangements from past and present.

First-Plymouth’s was the first true carillon in Nebraska, dedicated on May 30, 1931. A major renovation was completed in 1990. First-Plymouth’s carillon includes 57 bells – the largest weighs 5,000 pounds and the smallest bell weighs 30 pounds.

The best place to hear the concert is in the church courtyard. Bring your lawn chair or blanket.

For more information about First-Plymouth Church, visit www.firstplymouth.org.