First-Plymouth Church will launch a new “Significancy” series as Dr. Jim Keck, senior minister, hosts the first program “The Future of Religion” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in the church’s sanctuary at 2000 D St.

Dr. Max Mueller, assistant professor of Religious Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will join Keck in the discussion. The session is free and open to the public. Child care will be provided.

The new Significancy series promises to offer up big ideas, conversation and live music. Keck will feature guests to interview on timely and edgy topics of the moment.

At the first event, Keck will interview Mueller about his new book about a Native American leader in the 1800s who became a part of the rise of the Mormon Church.

“Starting this fall, I will be holding a new type of spiritual gathering,” said Keck. “It will be sort of a mash up of a concert, podcast and Ted talk, innovating together and experiencing the Spirit in new ways.”

For more information on Signifcancy: The Future of Religion, see www.firstplymouth.org.