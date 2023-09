First-Plymouth Congregational Church's Sustainable Living Ministry will host a community electronics recycling event Sunday from 8:30-11 a.m. (or until the recycling truck is full, whichever comes first) in the church's east parking lot, 21st and E streets.

A full list of items to be recycled can be found at nebraskarecycles.com. No TVs or appliances, such as microwaves, will be accepted.

For more information, visit firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.