Fall is the best time to plant trees in Lincoln, and drought-tolerant trees are the best choice.

Justin Evertson, with the Nebraska Forest Service and Nebraska Statewide Arboretum, will present an overview of climate-adapted trees for the Lincoln area, along with a few quick tips for selecting, planting and caring for new trees, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Mayflower Hall at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets.

Following a 25-minute indoor talk, the program will move outdoors for about 30 minutes to look at some of the more drought-tolerant trees on the First-Plymouth grounds and in the neighborhood.

“We have beautiful and sturdy older trees in the First-Plymouth neighborhood, thanks to people who planted trees years ago,” said the Rev. Dr. Jim Keck, First-Plymouth senior minister. “Now it’s our time to demonstrate our love of God’s people and planet by planting climate-adapted trees our children and grandchildren will benefit from.”

The program is sponsored by the First-Plymouth Climate Action Team. The presentation is free and open to all.