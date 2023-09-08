"A Changing Climate: Challenges and Opportunities," will be the second event in the 2023-24 Arts for the Soul series Sunday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Presenters will be Nebraska State Climatologist Dr. Martha Durr, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and Ken Winston, executive director of Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light.

Join in this free event to learn about our changing climate and explore solutions and opportunities to deal with it. Presenters will discuss ways to bridge the political divide and work together to address the real effects of a changing climate on our lives and livelihoods.

Durr is a professor of applied climate science in the School of Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She also serves as the state climatologist for Nebraska. Her work focuses on environmental monitoring and local climate services. She has been on faculty at UNL since 2009 and has 21 years of applied climate experience, taking her from remote Alaska villages to the windswept Nebraska Sandhills.

Moenning was elected to the Norfolk City Council in 2012, voted mayor in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. He’s worked as director of the clean energy group New Power Nebraska and owns and operates a small business in renewable energy development. He also assists his family's beef business and has two children, Molly and Henry. He’s worked in the Nebraska Legislature, for the U.S. House of Representatives, and as executive director of the infrastructure development group 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska.

Moenning earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from UNL and has completed the Harvard Kennedy School's Climate Change Policy: Economics and Politics executive program. In 2020, he was selected to serve on the board of directors of the National League of Cities.

Winston is an attorney who for over a decade represented the Nebraska Sierra Club. He then worked for Environmental Leader Sen. Ken Haar on climate-based Issues. He has been an attorney on the Keystone Pipeline cases and is widely respected as one of the key leaders in Nebraska's environmental movement with the support of Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light, the First-Plymouth Climate Action Team and Westminster Presbyterian Green at Heart Team.

For more information, contact First Presbyterian Church at 402-477-6037 or go to the church website at https://fpclincoln.org/event/a-changing-climate.