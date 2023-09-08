The story of the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward receiving one of the few remaining Higgins Boats from World War II will be told by Nebraska National Guard historian and retired Col. Gerald “Jerry” Meyer at the Preservation Association of Lincoln brown bag lecture lunch at noon Tuesday, Sept. 12, in the LNKTV Studio in the County/City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

His presentation, “Andrew Jackson Higgins and the Boats that Won World War II,” will include background information about Higgins, who grew up in Columbus, Nebraska, as well as the discovery of the Higgins Boat in Lake Shasta in northern California and the challenging shipment of the historic boat earlier this summer to the museum in Seward.

Free parking will be available in the city lot north of K Street. If you can’t join in person, livestream will be available at www.preservelincoln.org.