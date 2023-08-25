Humanities Nebraska (HN) has announced that “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” from the Smithsonian will open at Saunders County Historical Museum in Wahoo Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will run through Oct. 7. Located at 240 N. Walnut St., the museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“Voices and Votes” is based on a major exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.” It has many dynamic features: historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos and information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material.

“The Smithsonian exhibit was very informative and the displays were excellent,” said one visitor to the Thayer County Museum in Belvidere. Reports from Kearney and Howells were also positive.

“We’re very happy that people are exploring the exhibit and having meaningful discussions about democracy and voting rights in the U.S.,” said Mary Yager, HN associate director. “People of all ages are reflecting on the privilege and responsibility of voting, and what it means to have a voice in our local, state and national governments.”

Humanities Nebraska is collaborating with Civic Nebraska to offer special resources to “Voices and Votes” communities. With its mission to build a more modern and robust democracy for

all Nebraskans, Civic Nebraska is a natural partner as “Voices and Votes” tours the state. Civic

Nebraska will encourage school field trips to see the exhibition and provide a variety of interactive activities and workshops at various exhibit locations including a voting simulation, Civic Sidewalk Series to educate community members about voting and provide upcoming election information, and civic health presentations on topics such as election integrity and confidence in elections.

After its six weeks in Wahoo, “Voices and Votes” will be on display in Gering Oct. 16-Nov. 20 at Legacy of the Plains Museum and in Omaha Dec. 1-Jan. 27 at the Great Plains Black History Museum.

“Voices and Votes” is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration of the Smithsonian Institution and Humanities Nebraska. For more information, see www.humanitiesnebraska.org/voices.