Robber's Cave tour guide and author Joel Green will present “History of Robber's Cave” as Postcards from Lincoln, a speaker series about the history of Lincoln, Nebraska, returns Monday to Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

In this fourth season of the speaker series, Saint Paul will welcome back Lincoln historians Ed Zimmer and Jim McKee as well as new speakers to share their expertise. The series is open to everyone, and it will feature some of Lincoln’s most preeminent figures specializing in our city’s history and individuals who helped make that history.