Ask anyone in the U.S. Navy — from a rear admiral to a communications officer to one of the vaunted Blue Angels — if they're recruiters for their military branch, and you're sure to be answered in the affirmative.

"We're all recruiters," said Lt. Paul Kruger, a member of the Navy's Blue Angels, who stood in front of his royal blue Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet on Thursday at the Lincoln Airport in preparation for the weekend's Guardians of Freedom air show. "... We love bringing the Navy everywhere."

In other words, it's every sailor's job — from swabbie to pilot to admiral — to promote the Navy.

There might not be a better calling card for the Navy than the Blue Angels, who travel from city to city performing their aerial stunts.

If you go With more than 100,000 guests expected each day for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow on Saturday and Sunday, attendees are advised to plan for possible congested traffic conditions. The free event is from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day in Air Park, Northwest 38th Street. Additional information is available at lincolnairshow.com/maps. To avoid traffic challenges, community members and event attendees are urged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app.

"It's a great recruiting tool for the military as a whole," said Kruger, an Arizona native who spent Thursday rocketing through the Lincoln area (you likely heard or saw his plane). "You know, we get a lot of places that don't have a lot of military influence. So for those people and those kids out there, it's their first touch point with the military."

And that might be the resounding theme to Navy Week in Lincoln — a place that is hundreds of miles from the nearest naval station — where dozens of visiting sailors have spent the week shining a positive light on their military branch with visits to the area schools, service organizations and senior centers.

And while the mission statement for the week will never call Navy Week a recruitment tool, it does have a residual effect that couldn't come at a better time.

"Certainly, I think those interactions — the sailors telling their stories and engaging with the public — I can only see it helping in our war for talent today," said Rear Adm. Robert E. Wirth. "... Things like this only help in our efforts."

It's no secret that recruiting — not just in the Navy, but also the Army and Air Force — is way down this year.

According to a Wall Street Journal report last month, the U.S. Army expects to end up about 15,000 short of its target of 65,000 recruits, while the Navy expects to fall short by as many as 10,000 of its goal of nearly 38,000 recruits for the year and the Air Force has said it is anticipating coming in at 3,000 below its goal of nearly 27,000 recruits in 2023.

With a low unemployment rate, the competition for young men and women is stiff for everyone, said Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray, who oversees Navy recruitment in Lincoln.

"Businesses are actually enticing more and more young Americans to come work for their companies by offering things that the military has been offering for decades," Gray said.

That includes signing bonuses and paying for college.

More alarming, Gray said, is the high number of teens that draw red flags with their inability to pass a physical examination or a criminal background check.

"They just aren't eligible due to health concerns, prior criminal activity, and things like that," he said.

On Thursday night, Wirth threw out the first pitch at the Lincoln Saltdogs game at Haymarket Park. Minutes earlier, he administered the Oath of Service to a half-dozen naval recruits.

