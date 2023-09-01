Next week, Lincoln Literacy will celebrate Welcoming Week, Sept. 8-17, by hosting a “You Are Welcome Here!” event from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at 1023 Lincoln Mall, Suite 104.

All Lincoln Literacy students, tutors and community members are invited to attend. The event will include foods from around the world, classroom tours, a community art mural, a children's book giveaway, helpful information about Lincoln and more.

“Welcoming Week enables communities to build the awareness and energy needed for year-round welcoming efforts,” says Executive Director Bryan Seck. “Lincoln Literacy works to achieve this in a variety of ways, such as providing child care for our students while they’re in class; assisting with transportation to and from class; and, crucially, by teaching the adult skills and literacy people need to live, thrive and fully contribute to our community.”

Each day of Welcoming Week will have its own theme. The Sept. 9 event's theme will be “civic engagement.” You can participate by sharing voter registration materials and reminding your neighbors that Welcoming Week is a great time to register to vote.

About Welcoming Week

Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants. Launched in 2012 by Welcoming America and its members, Welcoming Week provides individuals and communities the opportunity to proclaim welcoming values through events and local initiatives that foster mutual understanding between immigrants and non-immigrants, as well as deeper belonging for all. For details on more Lincoln Welcoming Week events, see Facebook.com/LincolnWelcomingWeek.

About Welcoming America

Welcoming America is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities becoming more prosperous by ensuring everyone belongs. Through the Welcoming Network, it works to change systems and culture by providing communities with the roadmap they need to create welcoming policies and share new approaches to inclusion and create an environment where everyone can truly thrive. Learn more at welcomingamerica.org.

About Lincoln Literacy

Established in 1972, Lincoln Literacy is an award-winning, community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization that provides a continuum of services rooted in language and literacy skills. Its mission is to strengthen the Lincoln community by teaching the English language and a variety of literacy skills to people of all cultures. Visit LincolnLiteracy.org to learn more and support its mission.