Nationally syndicated columnist (Thursdays in the Lincoln Journal Star), author and Lincoln native Lori Borgman will speak on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Borgman will also sell and sign copies of her most recent book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s.”

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance by emailing clarionevents2023@gmail.com.