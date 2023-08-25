Calling on all storytellers: The Nebraska Storytelling Festival is searching for storytellers for the second annual storytelling event set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse in downtown Lincoln.

If you are interested in telling a story, apply by Sept. 10 at https://forms.gle/Cg5hnVHn1SZtXA7c8.

Stories should be true narratives, five to seven minutes long, and storytellers must be age 15 and older. Applications will be reviewed and 10-12 people will be selected.

“Our mission is to give the people of our state a stage to share their stories, understanding the power of our tales,” said Randy Bretz, festival co-chair. “Stories help us understand who we are, give meaning to our struggles and celebrate our diversity as well as our commonality. Stories bring us together and strengthen community connections.”

The event will be open to a live audience with tickets on sale soon.

To watch last year’s inaugural Nebraska Storytelling Festival, go to https://youtu.be/Y8gZv54BPRU.