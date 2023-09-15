See eight generations of Corvettes at the Nebraska Corvette Association’s 29th annual All-Corvette Show from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday in the north parking lot at Ameritas Life, North Cotner Boulevard and O Street.

It started 70 years ago in 1953 with the Polo White convertible. Only 300 were built and approximately 225 are known to exist today. Jump to the C8 (eighth generation) with the 2023 coupe and retractable hardtop convertible. Happy 70th birthday to the Corvette.

As one of the largest shows of this type in the 10-state area, it’s expected to attract nearly 200 Corvettes. All are welcome, and cars can be judged or for display only.

This event is free and open to the public. Kids can vote for the Kids’ Choice Award going to their favorite Corvette.

Car show proceeds will benefit the youth and young adults in Lincoln. Nebraska Corvette Association (NCA) sponsor donations will go to the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center, scholarships for Southeast Community College students enrolled in the GM Automotive Service Education Program, and the Lincoln Elks Club of Lincoln.

As in the past, there will be a deejay, music, a silent auction, a raffle for the 50/50 pot, a raffle for a TV, and the Brown Bean Coffee truck for drinks/breakfast and lunch from LoLo’s. Eat in the shade under the tents.

Several car show sponsors will be in the lot setting up shop. Expect to see Advance Auto Parts, Auto Sounds, Benak’s Heating & Cooling, Black Seahorse Kustoms Mobile Auto Detailing, Custom Auto Filmz, ProTint, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and others.

Since 1967, NCA has grown to over 200 members with cars ranging from 1954 to 2023. The NCA is an active member of the National Corvette Museum, National Council of Corvette Clubs, and the Eastern Nebraska Western Iowa Car Council. The NCA supports and races in the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. For 29 years, the NCA has helped keep Nebraska beautiful by participating in the “Adopt a Highway” program.

For All-Corvette Show registration forms, show activities and details, go to NebraskaCorvette.com. Online registration and payment is available. For more information, contact Bob Shriner, 402-405-3102.

Additional information

Registration:

All owners of Corvettes can register their cars the day of the show between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Registration is $30 per car and $10 for a second car.

Sponsors:

The show is made possible through the support of several sponsors. DuTeau Chevrolet is the Club sponsor; Durst Motors, Lincoln Auto Auction, Kuck Motorsports and Walker Tire Point S are Major Show sponsors. Dozens of other sponsors are participating at Platinum, Gold and Silver levels.

NCA activities:

The first week of June every year, 5-30 cars head out on a “Grand Geezer Getaway” for a four- to six-day cruise to a destination one to two days away. Recent destinations have been Estes Park, Colorado; the Black Hills, South Dakota; Door County, Wisconsin; Route 66 (start to finish) and Colorado Springs.

This September, the NCA club will line up 100 Corvettes along Eighth Street in the Haymarket district. It’s a great time for the club and the many car enthusiasts.

Fall/winter events include FACs, football tailgating, a shrimp boil, fall color cruise and bowling. Spring/summer activities are golf, a Caravan to the Crete airport, Cinnamon Roll Run, Saltdogs game and the Belle of Brownville River Cruise.

The NCA meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Lincoln Elks Lodge No. 80 in the Lincoln Trade Center. The club also has a social outing the fourth Wednesday of each month. Members and guests gather to caravan to an eating establishment in the Lincoln or surrounding area.

“Having fun and doing good along the way” is the NCA’s motto. For more information, visit www.nebraskacorvette.com.