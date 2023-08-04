This weekend, the 62nd annual Wilber Czech Festival will draw thousands of Czechs and Czech culture enthusiasts to the small Saline County town to enjoy accordion music, polka dancers and kolaches.

The event — in the town that can boast it is the Czech capital of the U.S. — runs Friday through Sunday.

The three-day itinerary is filled with family fun activities that range from costume, art and quilt exhibits to music, singing and dancing performances.

Parades are scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, go to nebraskaczechsofwilber.com.

