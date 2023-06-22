OMAHA – Midway through Wednesday’s Steelhouse Omaha concert, Elvis Costello called Steve Nieve down to the grand piano for an old song that, he said, would be played “the way we hear it today.”

That song was 1979’s “Accidents Will Happen,” transformed into a piano ballad with Costello crooning at an old-style microphone while Nieve played stately piano before the rest of the Imposters came in and were joined by the audience in an Elvis-conducted call and response.

So went the rest of the two-hour show where Costello went full-on Bob Dylan, taking the band and fans through rearranged versions of songs, departing from the recordings to put new, sometimes revelatory spins on songs as old as 1977’s “Watching the Detectives,” the night’s encore song, and as recent as three songs from last year’s excellent “The Boy Called If.”

The latter included “Mr. Crescent,” that found Costello seated, wearing a bright green hat, and playing solo guitar, then segueing into a bluesy lounge take on “Allison” that had the crowd singing along with the chorus, kind of in time with the revamped tempo.

Costello was in, as they say, fine voice, delivering songs like “Watch Your Step” and “We Are All Cowards Now” with bite and passion. And it should go without saying that the Imposters demonstrated once again that they’re a fine band perfectly attuned with its leader.

The other most notable overall aspect of the show was Costello’s guitar work. Perhaps because his guitar was augmented by that of “special guest” Charlie Sexton. Together with the new arrangements, Costello’s guitar was prominent and impressive, and it was captivating to hear him go fretboard to fretboard with the Austin guitar slinger, who, somehow fittingly, spent time as a Dylan band member.

“We’re going to do a Merle Haggard song,” Costello said before launching the Imposters into what he now calls “Welcome to the Working Man,” a fast-strummed country mashup of his “Welcome to the Working Week” and Haggard’s “Workingman Blues." Somehow, it really works live, capturing the essence of both and tying Costello directly to the country-music tradition Haggard embodied.

Not everything Costello tried worked – like incorporating electronic sounds into a couple songs. For the most part, the “new” versions opened up the songs for new interpretations from the listener as well as the musicians, making the show a bit challenging and continually interesting.

As always an engaging, entertaining showman, Costello told a few funny stories introducing songs and credited Omaha, more specifically his 2021 outdoor Memorial Park concert with bringing Sexton into the band.

“We were unable to have Steve Nieve with us that time,” he said. “Last time he was an international criminal and we couldn’t get him in the country. As a consequence we invited our special guest, Charlie Sexton, to play with us. And he’s still with us.”

Impressively, the set ended with a cascade of songs, performed with only the shortest, if any break between, starting with a taut, rapidly narrated “(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea,” into the powerful ache of “Magnificent Hurt.”

“Then came the 1978 classic “Pump It Up,” the song that was closest to the familiar version and a perfect take on “What’s So Funny ‘Bout Peace, Love and Understanding” that had the appreciative audience at Steelhouse’s first seated show on its feet and the unreleased “Blood & Hot Sauce,” framed as a country “campaign song” by Costello, in full showman mode.

A few patrons, many of them clutching T-shirts and other merch, trickled out of the room during the show, likely disappointed or baffled as to why they hadn’t heard the songs played as they had expected.

But, at least for me, the show was bracingly refreshing - and often illuminating - from an artist I’ve seen at least a dozen times.

“It was somewhat surprising that Nick Lowe, who wrote “What’s So Funny…” didn’t join Costello and company for the song. After all, he and Los Straitjackets had, in his words, “warmed up” the crowd for “the boss.”

Suffice it to say the 45-minutes set by the gentleman rocker and the Mexican wrestling masked band made up of some of Lowe’s best – “Cruel to Be Kind,” “Tokyo Bay,” “I Knew the Bride (When She Used to Rock ‘n’ Roll)” and Straitjacket instrumentals like “The Magnificent Seven” demonstrated that, still and always, as his first English album was titled, Lowe remains the “Jesus of Cool.”

