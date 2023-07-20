A digital lottery for $10 "Hamilton" tickets will begin Friday in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Aug. 2 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Forty $10 tickets for each of the musical’s 16 Lincoln performances will be made available through the lottery that will be conducted on the “Hamilton” app.

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. Friday and close at noon on July 27 for the upcoming week’s performances. The lottery will reopen on July 28 and close on Aug. 3 for the following week’s performances.

To enter the lottery, use the official “Hamilton” app, which is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Winners and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1-4 p.m. on July 27 and Aug. 3. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets. Only one entry per person will be allowed. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will-call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a photo ID. Lottery tickets are non-transferable and void if resold.

Tickets for “Hamilton” are now on sale at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center ticket office.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023