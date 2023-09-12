Comedian Jeff Dunham, Walter, Achmed The Terrorist, Bubba J. Peanut and The Coffee Guy will be back at Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 27.

That will be the third arena performance by the comedian/ventriloquist, who did PBA’s first comedy show in 2014 and returned in 2018.

Dunham, who spent 18 years working his way up from comedy clubs to theaters to arenas, played to more than 7 million people in 20 countries from June 2007 to May 2022, and was Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three straight years.

His Comedy Central special “Me The People” had more than 2.8 million viewers on its debut last year and was cable’s most watched comedy special of 2022.

Tickets start at $60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.