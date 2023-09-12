Comedian Jeff Dunham, Walter, Achmed The Terrorist, Bubba J. Peanut and The Coffee Guy will be back at Pinnacle Bank Arena on April 27.
That will be the third arena performance by the comedian/ventriloquist, who did PBA’s first comedy show in 2014 and returned in 2018.
Dunham, who spent 18 years working his way up from comedy clubs to theaters to arenas, played to more than 7 million people in 20 countries from June 2007 to May 2022, and was Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three straight years.
His Comedy Central special “Me The People” had more than 2.8 million viewers on its debut last year and was cable’s most watched comedy special of 2022.
Tickets start at $60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People are also reading…
Celebrating 10 years: Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena fulfills promises
Pinnacle Bank Arena celebrates a decade of premiere entertainment in Lincoln. Here's a look back at where the arena started and where it's heading.
A decade of transformational success: Pinnacle Bank Arena changes Lincoln's entertainment, sports and economy
More than 6 million people have attended events in the first decade of Pinnacle Bank Arena, which has fulfilled its promises of transforming Lincoln entertainment and sports.
In the decade since Pinnacle Bank Arena opened, development in the West Haymarket exceeded project backers' expectations and created a spark for all of downtown.
Occupation tax revenue has exceeded projections by $30 million, making the West Haymarket JPA well-suited to pay off the remaining bond debt incurred to build Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A local business owner has proposed closing Canopy Street for good between R and Q streets to create a destination with activities like sand volleyball, ice skating, pickleball and basketball.
By today's standards, $11.25 million over 25 years is a steal, but Mark Hesser, president and CEO of Pinnacle Bank, is quick to add context to it all.
“Nebraska fans are so incredibly supportive of their teams,” former men's coach Tim Miles said. “It’s really a special place that way."