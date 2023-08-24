“The Wingmen: The Unlikely, Unusual, Unbreakable Friendship Between John Glenn and Ted Williams” by Adam Lazarus, Citadel Press, 304 pages, $29.

“The Wingmen” by Adam Lazarus deserves inclusion in the personal libraries of any aficionado of either John Glenn, the spokesman for the original seven Mercury astronauts who had the “right stuff,” and Ted Williams, the controversial Boston Red Sox slugger deemed “the greatest hitter of all time.” Both men were U.S. Marine pilots who bonded during the Korean War and remained lifelong friends.

Author Lazarus is to be commended for his well-documented research on each man from declassified military records, unpublished letters and manuscripts and new interviews. While both men have several biographies, Lazarus’s focus on their time as jet fighter pilots in the same unit on combat missions in Korea provides details not previously known.

Since Glenn was an experienced military pilot and Williams had reluctantly been recalled to active duty after seven years in the reserves during the apex years of his baseball career, they were often paired as wingmen. Each had his share of brushes with death, and Williams had a premonition he would be killed in Korea.

He twice had to land a flaming aircraft since he feared an injury to his lower extremities if he ejected because of his unusual height for a pilot. On one occasion the men believed they had fired on friendly troops until realizing their flight map had been changed after their return from the mission.

The two could not have had more different personalities. The moody Williams was loudmouthed and seemed to be unable to finish a sentence without swearing. He pursued any available female and was divorced three times.

Glenn was modest and remained married to the same woman for his entire life. His presidential bid failed because his speeches were too boring. However, each man was supremely confident he was the best in his particular specialty, whether hitting a baseball or piloting an aircraft.

The men’s respect for each other never wavered for a half-century, even when Democrat Glenn’s request for a campaign endorsement was declined because Williams only supported Republicans. The two remained loyal friends despite political differences, as did Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart as described in the book, “Hank and Jim,” reviewed in this space Jan. 15, 2018.

This mutual admiration only increased as Williams’ health declined during his later years. Glenn did not neglect his wartime pal and made sure to invite him to his launch as the oldest man to visit the space shuttle at age 77 in 1998 even though Williams was using a wheelchair by then.

Mirroring their choice of lifestyles, Williams’ demise at age 83 in 2002 was marred by his son’s desire to preserve his DNA for future use by having his body decapitated, frozen and stored in Arizona. Glenn’s death at age 95 in 2016 was followed by a dignified military funeral and burial at Arlington National Cemetery.

This book is recommended for fans of either of these icons and will be a reminder of a time when American celebrities were often synonymous with heroes.

50 classics from (almost) everyone's high school reading list 50 classics from (almost) everyone's high school reading list #50. Their Eyes Were Watching God #49. Mythology #48. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings (Maya Angelou's Autobiography, #1) #47. Oedipus Rex (The Theban Plays, #1) #46. Moby-Dick or, the Whale #45. The Pearl #44. The Importance of Being Earnest #43. The Red Badge of Courage #42. The Taming of the Shrew #41. Slaughterhouse-Five #40. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer #39. Crime and Punishment #38. A Separate Peace #37. Death of a Salesman #36. The Little Prince #35. The Old Man and the Sea #34. The Canterbury Tales #33. Othello #32. Flowers for Algernon #31. Beowulf #30. A Tale of Two Cities #29. Wuthering Heights #28. The Hobbit (The Lord of the Rings, #0) #27. A Midsummer Night's Dream #26. The Grapes of Wrath #25. Great Expectations #24. Frankenstein: The 1818 Text #23. Julius Caesar #22. The Outsiders #21. Brave New World #20. Night (The Night Trilogy, #1) #19. The Crucible #18. The Giver (The Giver, #1) #17. Jane Eyre #16. Fahrenheit 451 #15. Pride and Prejudice #14. The Odyssey #13. The Diary of a Young Girl #12. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn #11. 1984 #10. The Scarlet Letter #9. Hamlet #8. The Catcher in the Rye #7. Of Mice and Men #6. Macbeth #5. Animal Farm #4. Lord of the Flies #3. The Great Gatsby #2. Romeo and Juliet #1. To Kill a Mockingbird