“Unbroken Bonds of Battle: A Book of Heroism, Patriotism, and Friendship” by Johnny Joey Jones, Fox News Books, 272 pages, $32.99.

“Unbroken Bonds of Battle” is a product of Fox News Books’ partnership with HarperCollins Publishing. The inside cover features three silhouetted soldiers saluting an American flag. Those who find the preceding sentences unpalatable should skip this book and this review.

Readers desiring a thrilling story of modern warfare or a detailed analysis of American military involvement in a global war should seek alternative books such as Clinton Romesha’s “Red Platoon” (reviewed Aug. 27, 2016) or Elliot Ackerman’s “The Fifth Act” (reviewed Sept. 18, 2022). Those who wish to have a realistic understanding of what inspires our soldiers should read Johnny Joey Jones’ book.

Before beginning, the reader should be familiar with two acronyms, which appear frequently in the book, IED (improvised explosive device) and EOD (explosive ordnance disposal). Both were prominently featured in the 2010 Academy Award-winning movie “The Hurt Locker.”

Author Jones was a Marine staff sergeant in charge of an EOD unit in Afghanistan. He lost both lower legs in the explosion of an IED in 2010. Despite his catastrophic injuries, he has become a ubiquitous personality on Fox television, known for his commonsense wit, his self-deprecatory sense of humor and his Georgia roots.

His book is a labor of love containing the stories of 10 fellow soldiers and their families who have touched Jones’ life during and after his military career. It provides a window into the true motivation of today’s warriors.

The thread connecting each of the 10 stories is the bond of camaraderie formed in the military by the stress of combat. While post-9/11 patriotism influenced each soldier to volunteer, it was the brotherhood of arms that caused them to persist.

Like most war tales, this book is not easy to read. Each of the soldiers featured is damaged, both physically and psychologically, and some do not survive. The author’s devastating injuries are far from the worst described. An eight-page color insert of photographs attests to the veracity of the horrific stories within. The intimate glimpses of these soldiers make their tales even more poignant.

In summary, this is an inspirational book that should be read by all Americans. The soldiers are all unquestionably brave and heroic while struggling to overcome unimaginable hardships. Before entering their next voting booth, readers must ponder whether being involved in wars that can’t be won is worth the sacrifices that inevitably ensue. All of the soldiers mentioned in this book are worthy of our respect and gratitude for their service.