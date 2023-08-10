“Tucker” by Chadwick Moore, All Seasons Press, 250 pages, $30.

To readers who do not watch cable television’s Fox News, Tucker Carlson is only a talking head with a smarmy smirk, irritating laugh and punchable face spreading conspiracy theories. Those who have already decided he is a dangerous ogre should not waste time reading Chadwick Moore’s new book, “Tucker.”

On April 24, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Fox’s most popular news program, was suddenly canceled. No explanation was provided for the abrupt termination, although the show was part of many Americans’ nightly cable television fare. Moore’s book will provide a background for the puzzling disappearance.

Although the book can be finished in one sitting, it is not simply a quick attempt to profit from a newsworthy incident. The author had spent many hours compiling information on Carlson’s life as part of a planned biography he was writing. He is a facile writer able to distill the most insightful anecdotes from his hours of interviews with Tucker and his family, friends and business associates. All of Carlson’s numerous critics declined to be interviewed. Four pages of color photographs enhance the book’s text.

Most readers will be surprised by the revelations into Carlson’s character discovered by Moore. Few readers are aware that he was raised by an eccentric, single-parent, journalist father who encouraged independent thought after his mother had abandoned the family when he was a child.

Tucker, age 55, has been married for 32 years to a wife he met in the 10th grade. He is also dyslexic, a reformed alcoholic — now sober for 21 years — and does not own a television set. In 2001 he had a near-death experience in an airplane crash while he was on a magazine assignment in the Middle East.

Hunter S. Thompson and P.J. O’Rourke were his early journalistic inspirations, and he has kind words for such liberal adversaries as James Carville, Rachel Maddow and Al Sharpton. He once considered neighbors Hunter and former wife Kathleen Biden as friends.

The 18th-century English literary giant Samuel Johnson would be unknown today without his biographer, James Boswell. Moore, a gay man who became a political conservative, has experienced his own vilification, and makes a perfect Boswell. His book portrays both Carlson’s strengths and foibles honestly.

Readers will find it difficult to fault a natural lifelong iconoclast for failing to adhere to the mandates of corporate bosses, governmental overlords or other media lemmings. They should also have a problem disliking an individual who places his family, his dogs, the beauty of nature and personal integrity above political viewpoints.

Finally, the reviewer will recommend the book to anyone with an open mind. Cable news, talk radio and social media make it difficult for individuals to alter their preexisting opinions. People cannot change who only hear echoes. This fresh look at a demonized personality will be worth the visit.

