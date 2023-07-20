“Who’s Your Founding Father? One Man’s Epic Quest to Uncover the First, True Declaration of Independence” by David Fleming, Hachette Books, 320 pages, $29.

The Declaration of Independence was signed July 4, 1776. Thomas Jefferson was the primary architect of the document. After reading “Who’s Your Founding Father?” by David Fleming, the reader may no longer be certain of either statement.

Readers, like this reviewer, are probably unaware of another declaration of independence from English rule that was devised and signed by a group of patriots in the backwoods village of Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 20, 1775. Known as the Mecklenburg Declaration or “MecDec,” it predated Jefferson’s Declaration by more than a year. Our third president may have plagiarized his own version.

Although author Fleming is primarily a sportswriter for ESPN, he resides in Charlotte and has been obsessed with pursuing the merit of this possibility. His mesmerizing book follows his effort to solve this 250-year-old cold case. His research, documentation and extensive bibliography make his conclusions compelling.

Eleven previous U.S. presidents have accepted the veracity of the priority of the MecDec, as well as such luminaries as journalist George Will, evangelist Billy Graham, and documentarian and past exhibitor at UNL’s International Quilt Museum Ken Burns. The May 20 date is featured on the state flag of North Carolina. Nevertheless, a rather snarky Wikipedia entry still deems it a hoax perpetrated in 1819. That was the year John Adams, our second president, first found out about the MecDec.

Adams and our third President had a long feud until their deaths on the same date, July 4, 1781. Adams had immediately assumed his rival had first copied and then concealed the earlier document. Readers will also be indebted to Adams for increasing their vocabularies by applying the word “crapulent” to Jefferson and his adherents’ behavior and to the reviewer for assuring that it is a perfectly cromulent word.

As Fleming follows his trail down the rabbit hole to its conclusion, he leaves a hilarious trail of pop culture breadcrumbs along the way, including the title, which refers to the annoying chant Yankee fans used to distract Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez, “Who’s your Daddy?” We also discover why Charlotte’s NBA team is known as the Hornets.

By the time the author has concluded his search for the truth, he has found a cast of characters as bizarre as any Alice encountered. Thomas Jefferson’s already tarnished image makes the reader want to find the feet of clay which must be buried under the head on Rushmore. His chief defender and protector in this controversy was a 19th century math professor at the University of North Carolina who the book portrays as a slimier version of Jabba the Hutt.

To reveal any more about this correction of a historical mistake would spoil the reader’s delight in discovering the details the author has so painstakingly uncovered. This book will remind the reader of “National Treasure,” the popular 2004 adventure/comedy movie, with Fleming in the Nicholas Cage role.

The only slight disappointment with this book is the lack of a pictorial insert of the fascinating characters and sites described within.