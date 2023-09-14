“Healer: Susan La Flesche Picotte” by Nancy Waltman, PhD, NP, Four Stories Publishing, 220 pages, $34.95.

Nancy Waltman is a retired nurse practitioner and emeritus professor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Nursing who resides in Lincoln. She has written her first book, “Healer,” as a tribute to Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, who was the first Native medical doctor licensed to practice in the United States.

As a member of the Omaha tribe, she became a physician for the people of the Macy reservation in northeast Nebraska from 1890 until her death at age 50 in 1915. She also maintained private practices in Bancroft and Walthill, where she helped build a hospital that was used until 1947. It became a historic landmark in 1989.

Presently it is undergoing restoration as the Susan La Flesche Picotte Center and Museum, and a portion of the proceeds from the book will help support this project.

As previous readers of this space are aware, the reviewer is attuned to the historic injustices inflicted upon Native tribes by the settlers moving westward and the government in Washington, D.C., which attempted to destroy their culture by mandating the forced evacuation of their children to horrific “boarding schools.”

The hardships of today’s reservation life are directly related to the government’s policies of the 19th century. Books like “The Earth is Weeping” (reviewed Jan. 17, 2017), “Canyon Dreams” (reviewed March 1, 2020), and “Continental Reckoning” (reviewed June 15) make these stark facts amply clear.

The author admits she was unaware of Picotte until 2021 when her bronze sculpture was dedicated at the Centennial Mall in Lincoln. Waltman’s extensive research and encounters with living relatives of Picotte reveal both the extended genealogy of her family tree and the history of the Omaha and five other tribes represented in Nebraska. Vintage and color photos and illustrations are found throughout the book.

As a lifetime health care provider, Waltman lists the myriad diseases prevalent before antibiotics and vaccines, and the primitive treatments available to physicians who practiced at the beginning of the 20th century. For additional reading on these subjects, “Patient Zero” (reviewed Jan. 23, 2022) is recommended.

To summarize, this book is an excellent resource for Nebraska readers who wish to learn about a Native resident of our state who, like Ponca Chief Standing Bear, played a prominent role in the cultural history of all Native citizens of our country. Copies of the book will be available soon to order through online retailers and bookstores. It can also be purchased by emailing nwaltman2@gmail.com.