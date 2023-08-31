“Richard Nixon: California’s Native Son” by Paul Carter, Potomac Books, 448 pages, $36.95.

Richard M. Nixon, whose presidency ended in disgrace in 1974, is firmly established in the American public’s perception as one of our nation’s most villainous leaders. Paul Carter’s new book, “Richard Nixon,” indicates a reevaluation of his image is now merited.

Carter is a practicing trial attorney in California who has spent more than two decades researching this biography. His focus is on Nixon’s childhood and youthful career in Southern California.

Nixon’s time spent in Washington and on the world’s stage later is minimized in favor of describing his return to the Golden State in later years. The book is carefully researched and documented with the reminiscences of those who knew him personally. An eight-page insert of black-and-white photos and a foreword by his eldest daughter, Tricia Nixon Cox, enhance the text.

Although another Nixon biography, “Being Nixon” by Evan Thomas, was previously featured in this space in February 2016, the present book deemphasizes the well-known details of the Watergate scandal. This allows the author to feature the positive character traits of the man who had won the election for a second term in 1972 by a landslide.

Disclaimer: The reviewer had many spirited disagreements with his late mother regarding his support for President Nixon, who had drafted him into the U.S. Army in 1969 during his first term and had transitioned the military into an all-volunteer force by his second term. After reading Nixon’s 1,120-page opus, “The Memoirs of Richard Nixon,” in 1978 and sending a note commending his effort, the reviewer unexpectedly received a warm personal reply in 1980 from the ex-president, which still resides in his personal library. This response was consistent with Nixon’s unfailingly polite and thoughtful Quaker roots described in Carter’s book.

Those readers who visualize Nixon only as a menacing Herblock caricature will be shocked by the generosity, humor and empathy portrayed in Carter’s book. The depth of feeling shared by Nixon and his wife, Pat, during their 53-year marriage cannot fail to resonate with Nebraskans of any political persuasion, nor can his loyalty to distant relatives, classmates and early political allies and opponents.

Those who lived through the social upheavals of the 1960s and 1970s caused by the ill-advised war in Vietnam, which was ended during Nixon’s administration, will appreciate this softer view of a uniquely American politician.

Readers who consider the Nixonian era as ancient history will not fail to see the beginning of the excesses of political rhetoric and media manipulation, which are commonplace today.

It is important to note that Nixon had ample reason to contest the election result of his razor-thin defeat by John F. Kennedy in 1960 and to dispute his possible impeachment in 1974 with a prolonged trial. On both occasions, he declined to do so because he feared disruption of democratic institutions and doing permanent damage to our Constitution. What a bizarre concept!