Turnpike Troubadours and The Avett Brothers played what was in essence a co-headlining concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena Thursday that paired the Oklahoma country band with the North Carolina outfit that’s today’s top roots music group.

The Avetts opened the evening with a joyfully magnificent 70-minute set that was their best Lincoln performance yet with acoustic numbers such as the fiddle-cello-stand-up bass riff rooted “Satan Pulls The Strings,” the instrumental hoe-down of “Old Joe Clark” and “Morning Song” sounding better than I’ve ever heard and their rock ‘n’ roll – the British Invasion power-poppish and the guitar-driven rave of “Vanity” into "Kick Drum Heart” fully kicking in.

The brothers Seth and Scott were each in fine form, trading off stints at the piano and on lead vocals and combining for the always captivating sibling harmonies on “I Wish I Was.” Other standouts in a great show included a touching Scott Avett solo performance of “Murder in the City,” the surging anthem “Head Full of Doubt” and the gospel-esque “Ain’t No Man.”

The set’s peak, not surprisingly, came on “I And Love And You,” arguably the Avetts' best, and best known song, which saw the brothers trading off lead vocals and Scott leading the crowd on the closing choruses – which sounded lushly beautiful.

I’m a big Avett's fan and could go on and on about the band. The concise version is that the Avetts are as versatile as any roots music band could be, impressively moving form Appalachian acoustic music to electric rock, from heartfelt love songs to the flippant “Distraction 47.”

Perhaps the best descriptor of the Turnpike Troubadours show and music comes from “Brought Me,” a new song from the band’s just-released album, “A Cat in the Rain.” In it, frontman Evan Felker delivers a grateful message to fans who stuck with the band through a long hiatus as he dealt with his sobriety.

And the fans returned that sentiment throughout the Troubadours' 90-minute set that included three songs from the new album as the band worked its way through its contrasting catalog that moves from songs like “The Bird Hunters” that are reminiscent of country-tinged Bob Dylan, to fiddle-and-steel honky-tonk and the stomp of “The Mercury.”

And, importantly, Turnpike Troubadours are far from generic contemporary country, as a trio of mid-set detail-filled, geographically specific songs vividly illustrated.

That run started with “A Tornado Warning,” which identifies I-35, the interstate that runs north from Texas to Kansas and describes “waiting for the sky to fall” in a manner that any Plains dweller immediately recognizes. Then came “Easton & Main,” a number that namedrops Tulsa’s legendary Cain’s Ballroom, where the honky-tonker would fit just fine. And it ended with the handclapping, accordion and fiddle driven Cajun-tinged “Shreveport.”

Turnpike Troubadours isn’t a show band. Felker stands at the microphone and sings as the other five members work on their instruments. Or, in the case of Hank Early, multiple instruments, including the steel guitar, accordion and dobro, on which he joined Felker on a duet performance of “Diamonds & Gasoline.”

A couple of observations of the crowd, more specifically, Section 106, also convey much about the dual headlining show.

During the Avetts' set, about half the crowd, obviously there to see the North Carolinians, stood while the Troubadours fans sat, some talking through the entire set. As the Oklahomans' closing set ran past 11 p.m., a stream of Avett fans left the section while the TT loyalists revved up for the finish of “Long Hot Summer Day," “The Housefire” and “Something to Hold On To.”

That’s the best indicator that the audiences for the groups don’t overlap that much. But after Thursday’s show, each should have made some converts as the quality of both couldn’t be missed.

