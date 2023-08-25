The exhibition “Transitions” will open Friday, Sept. 1, from 5-9 p.m. at Gallery 9, featuring new work by painter Mitch Egeberg, sculptor Scott Grossenbacher and ceramicist Pam Young.

Egeberg began his artistic journey in different mediums but soon realized his real ambitions were in learning the use of oil paint. Finding that still life offered him the best way to grow in that medium, he has been painting small and intimate oil still lifes for over 10 years.

Grossenbacher delights in salvaging otherwise abandoned and overlooked metal items and using brazing, grinding and welding to give them a "new life." His creatures and objects are whimsical and cause the viewer to take a second look to determine their original form.

Young creates ceramics that are meant to not only be aesthetically enjoyed but handled and used daily. They feature animals both real and imagined, scratched onto the surface with a technique called Sgraffito.

The show will be displayed Aug. 30 through Oct. 1 at Gallery 9, located at 124 S. Ninth St.